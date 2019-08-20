App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Linking of user profile with Aadhaar: SC agrees to hear Facebook's plea for transfer of cases

The top court issued notice to the Centre, Google, Twitter, YouTube and others and sought their response by September 13.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea of Facebook Inc for transfer of cases related to demands for linking of social media profiles of users with Aadhaar number, pending before the high courts of Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh to the apex court.

The top court issued notice to the Centre, Google, Twitter, YouTube and others and sought their response by September 13.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said the notices to the unserved parties should be sent through e-mail.

The bench said the hearing in cases related to linkage of social media use profiles with Aadhaar pending before the Madras High Court will continue but no final order will be passed.

The apex court on Monday was told by the Tamil Nadu government that social media profiles of users need to be linked with Aadhaar numbers to check circulation of fake, defamatory and pornographic content as also anti-national and terror material.

Facebook Inc is resisting the state's suggestion on grounds that sharing of 12-digit Aadhaar number, the Biometric Unique Identity, would violate privacy policy of users.

Facebook Inc had said that it cannot share the Aadhaar number with a third party as the content on its instant messaging Whatsapp was end-to-end encrypted and even they do not have access to it.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

