Linking of Aadhaar with social media accounts sparks debate; experts offer alternatives

The recent controversy around linking one's Aadhaar details with social media accounts has raised questions on one's right to privacy, freedom of expression, and the move's effectiveness in curbing fake news.

Examining the petition to link Aadhaar with social media accounts, the Supreme Court said that there is a need for balance between right to privacy and right to govern.

But is linking Aadhaar really an answer? Most experts and fact-checkers say that it is isn't and will suppress the voice of dissidents and thereby, undermine one’s freedom of expression.

For long, anonymity has always been an important part of freedom of expression universally. The United Nations Special Rapporteur states that anonymity is a gateway to free expression and the use of encryption and anonymity may empower individuals to voice their opinions that they otherwise might not.

According to experts, linking Aadhaar with social media accounts such as Whatsapp that has encryption will defeat this purpose. In fact it will make it worse.

An expert stated the move could criminalise certain news pieces, should the government find them to be untrue, and use the Aadhaar linkage to take action against them.

The expert provided an example of the recent videos on protests in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The videos were deemed to be fake initially, but were proved to be otherwise.

The government might look to suppress the news, and the linking of social media accounts with one's Aadhaar details will give the government more power to take down any content that they deem inappropriate or fake and even take criminal action.

“It (fake news) is a subjective matter rather than objective,” Pratik Sinha, founder, Alt News, a fact-checking site, said.

Sinha pointed out, “There is enough information available with the social media giants that can point out where the fake new originates.” Based on the information, individuals who spread fake news can already be identified to initiate action even without the linking Aadhaar.

Pranesh Prakash from Centre for Internet Studies said that all social media accounts can be traced either using their phone numbers and email linked to their account or IP addresses.

The police could use these tools to trace the user and arrest him/her unless the user is a sophisticated cybercriminal, which is not the case generally when it comes to fake news.