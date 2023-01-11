 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Limitless opportunities for US investors and firms to grow in and with India: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

"India and US relations have been at an all-time high. In addition to strong bilateral relations, we are working closely under platforms such as Quad, I2-U2, IPEF etc," Goyal said at a roundtable here hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), part of the US Chamber of Commerce, and Nasdaq Monday.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said there are "limitless opportunities" for US investors and companies to grow in and with India across sectors and this is the "right time" for them to increase their engagement with the country.

"India and US relations have been at an all-time high. In addition to strong bilateral relations, we are working closely under platforms such as Quad, I2-U2, IPEF etc," Goyal said at a roundtable here hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), part of the US Chamber of Commerce, and Nasdaq Monday.

Goyal was making a reference to the Quad grouping of India, US, Australia and Japan, the I2-U2 grouping of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

In a statement issued by the USIBC, Goyal said that "for the US companies looking for 'good times', this is the time, this is the right time, to look at India, and engage more with India."

"There are limitless opportunities all across: from semiconductors to infrastructure to healthcare to manufacturing to innovation to renewables to defence and so on. I am confident that the US industry will make use of these opportunities to grow in India and grow with India," Goyal said in the statement.

USIBC President Ambassador Atul Keshap and Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq and Interim Chair of USIBC's Global Board of Directors Edward Knight emphasised how India's G20 presidency this year and the United States' focus on 'friend-shoring' presents a momentous opportunity to highlight the importance of the US-India economic partnership, and a fertile backdrop to make landmark progress on US-India trade issues, the statement said.