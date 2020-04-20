App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Like terrorism, we'll fight coronavirus together: PM Modi

Responding to a tweet by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani thanking India for the supply of wheat and medicines, Modi said New Delhi and Kabul share a special friendship based on ties of history, geography, and culture.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Afghanistan have fought the scourge of terrorism together and will similarly take on COVID-19 with solidarity and shared resolve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

"For long, we have fought jointly against the scourge of terrorism," Modi tweeted.

"We will similarly combat COVID-19 together, with solidarity and shared resolve," he said.

In his Twitter post, Ghani said, "Thank you my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi , and thank you India for providing 500K (5 lakh) tablets of hydroxychloroquine, 100K (10 lakh) tablets of paracetamol, and 75,000 metric tons of wheat that the first consignment of it (5,000) will reach AFG (Afghanistan) in a day or so, for the Afghan people.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Afghanistan #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #World News

