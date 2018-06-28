'Don't make joke of mental health': Health ministry's 'think positive' tweet to cope with depression slammed

A digital poster detailing activities to cope with depression uploaded by the ministry of health on Monday received flak from Twitter users. The ministry’s definition of depression which it posted alongside the poster was also termed as “highly inaccurate” by its followers.

The tweet by the ministry read, “Depression is a state of low mood that affects a person's thought, behaviour, feeling & sense of well-being. One must take up activities that keep him or her boosted in order to cope with depression.”

The poster alongside the definition listed activities such as following a routine, going for walks, eating fruits, staying clean, practising yoga, taking multivitamins, travelling and thinking positive.

The followers of the ministry’s Twitter account pointed out that it was not as simple as that. “Depression is a real illness, treatable and may sometimes lead to suicide if not treated. It's not a character flaw or something you can just ask the patient to snap out of or make her or him guilty of suffering from,” one Sudhir Kothari said.

Similarly, a user said the definition of being depressed was not being able to think positive. “People with depression can’t think positive. That's the definition of depression. Telling them to do so, is like telling a person with cataract to open his eyes and see clearly.”

“Seeking help in depression, which is life-saving, is not a part of this, why?” the same user asked.

The National Institute of Mental Health which functions under the US government says: When a person has depression, it interferes with daily life and normal functioning. It can cause pain for both the person with depression and those who care about him or her. Doctors call this condition “depressive disorder,” or “clinical depression.” It is a real illness. It is not a sign of a person’s weakness or a character flaw. You can’t “snap out of” clinical depression. Most people who experience depression need treatment to get better.

The symptoms of depression include persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood; feelings of hopelessness, pessimism; feelings of guilt, worthlessness, helplessness; loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities; decreased energy, fatigue, being “slowed down”; thoughts of death or suicide, suicide attempts, etc.



Depression is more than just a low mood, it's a serious condition that affects one's physical and mental health. It isn't a weakness and one can't simply "snap out" of it. Depression may require long-term treatment.

This is, however, not the first time a tweet by the ministry has been ridiculed. In April, the ministry had to delete a tweet after users on Twitter accused it of body shaming.

The ministry had put out a tweet that asked people "What's your choice?" based on a photo that displayed two women — one overweight, depicting non-veg and processed food items and the other lean with fruits and vegetables.