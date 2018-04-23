Lifeline Express: A hospital on wheels treating people, one village at a time

A look into the Lifeline Express, India's 'hospital on wheels' meant to provide crucial medical services in rural India Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The Lifeline Express (LLE) is the world’s first hospital on a train. It was started on July 16, 1991, with the intention of taking the hospital to the people of rural India, for whom healthcare facilities are inaccessible. The train is run by Impact India Foundation. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 The LLE holds camps of 21-35 days. The camps include treatment of patients in those areas and training programmes for the local doctors. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 The train has a blood bank has a post-operative care facilities. For several years, LLE was limited to surgeries for cataract and clubfoot. With new coaches, donated by the Indian Railways, LLE now has services in cancer detection and orthopaedics. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 The train gives volunteer doctors and medical students an opportunity to hone their skills while doing satisfying community work. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 The train has an ophthalmologic testing room, a dental unit, an X-ray unit and an auditorium with a LCD display unit. LLE also has a public address system and closed-circuit TV. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 LLE offers plastic surgical correction of cleft lip, post burn contractures, counselling, referral and nutrition assessment services along with immunisation and other preventive measures. (Image: Reuters)