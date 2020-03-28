Life in the time of Coronavirus: Moving migrants, crawling housing societies and stationary beings

A look at how people's lives across the board have been affected since the lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of Coronavirus. 1/11 Life has come to a standstill under lockdown in India as Coronavirus spreads across the country. Apart from the people who are affected from Coronavirus, the pandemic has affected lives of many others, stymying economic activity of cities and livelihood of migrant workers. Here’s a look at how life looks like in cities in the times of Coronavirus: 2/11 Man cycles alone on a flyover to gather essential commodities. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 3/11 Migrant workers walking their way towards their homes outside Delhi. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 4/11 People queue up standing a metre apart to buy groceries and essentials in a housing society. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 5/11 A masked man stands for a thermal screening in a compound of a housing society. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 6/11 A migrant worker with her wife and three kids seen travelling back to his home. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 7/11 Police enquiring incoming vehicles besides banners on barricades indicating people who are allowed to pass through. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 8/11 Two men on a bullock cart transporting supplies of food grains. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 9/11 Security officers seen guarding the Parliament in Delhi. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 10/11 Man checks his smartphone at a grocery store besides a newsstand. (Image credit: Shome Basu) 11/11 A law enforcement officer sits down on a break to read the newspaper. (Image credit: Shome Basu) First Published on Mar 28, 2020 09:27 pm