Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi court

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the order on December 20. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case.

The court had convicted Sengar, 53, on December 16 for raping the minor, saying her testimony was "truthful and unblemished" against a "powerful person". It had convicted him for rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for offence of a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against child.

Convicting Sengar under POCSOAct, the court had said the CBI proved that the victim was a minor and was rightly prosecuted under the special law.