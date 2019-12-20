App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi court

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma proniunced the order on December 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the order on December 20.  The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case.

The court had convicted Sengar, 53, on December 16 for raping the minor, saying her testimony was "truthful and unblemished" against a "powerful person". It had convicted him for rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for offence of a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against child.

Close

Convicting Sengar under POCSOAct, the court had said the CBI proved that the victim was a minor and was rightly prosecuted under the special law.

"I found her statement truthful and unblemished that she was sexually assaulted. She was under threat, worried. She is a village girl, not from cosmopolitan educated area... Sengar was a powerful person. So she took her time..." the judge said while reading out the verdict.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 02:23 pm

