Life expectancy not directly linked to pollution as per any Indian study: Javadekar

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on December 6 said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan.
In response to a query in the Lok Sabha about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution, Javadekar said, "Let us not create a fear psychosis among people". No correlation between shortening of life and pollution has been established by any Indian studies, he said.
Javadekar added that the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb pollution and that efforts are bearing fruits.
To tackle the problem of air pollution, the government launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) countrywide. City-specific action plans have been prepared and approved for implementation in all 102 cities, according to Javadekar.
"Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/18," he said in a written reply.
Javadekar also said such studies, which indicate that pollution reduces life expectancy, might not be based on first generation data.He added in another written reply that Rs 11,254 crore, including Rs 8,562.73 crore under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), has been released by the ministry in the last three financial years towards environment conservation.