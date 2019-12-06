Life expectancy not directly linked to pollution as per any Indian study: Javadekar

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on December 6 said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan.

In response to a query in the Lok Sabha about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution, Javadekar said, "Let us not create a fear psychosis among people". No correlation between shortening of life and pollution has been established by any Indian studies, he said.

Javadekar added that the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb pollution and that efforts are bearing fruits.

To tackle the problem of air pollution, the government launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) countrywide. City-specific action plans have been prepared and approved for implementation in all 102 cities, according to Javadekar.

"Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/18," he said in a written reply.

Javadekar also said such studies, which indicate that pollution reduces life expectancy, might not be based on first generation data.