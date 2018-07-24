LifCare raises $11 million from Saif Partners, Nexus & IL&FS

Corner Store Technologies, a subscription pharmacy that operates under the brand LifCare, today said it has raised $11 million in series-B funding round from Saif Partners, Nexus Ventures and IL&FS.

The funds will be used to expand LifCare's geographical presence and further invest in technology, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, LifCare is a subscription pharmacy targeting patients with chronic illnesses, and claims to serves more than 300,000 families in north India.

"We value the confidence our investors have shown in our strategy and our commitment to build a sustainable subscription pharmacy. With this round, we're excited to further expand our geographic footprint," said Krishna Killa, chief executive officer and co-founder, LifCare.

"We will also look to expand our suite of services to become a full-service disease management platform for chronic patients," he added.

The company had already raised $6 million in seed and series-A funding rounds. With the latest round, the total funding has gone up to $17 million.