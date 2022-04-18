Lieutenant General Manoj Pande is India's new Army Chief

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was appointed the Indian Army Chief on April 18, news agency ANI reported. He becomes the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Until now, the post has been occupied by officers from Infantry, Armoured, and Artillery corps.

Lt Gen Pande will assume the new position at the end of this month upon General MM Naravane's retirement on April 30.

According to a News18 report, Lt Gen Pande is currently the senior-most officer in the force after General Naravane.

Lt Gen Pande is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982. In his military career spanning 39 years, the senior officer has commanded an infantry brigade along the Line of Control among others; he is currently in charge of the Eastern Command.

He became the senior-most officer after a few top officers retired in the last three months. The incumbent Lt Gen Raj Shukla who was commanding Army's training command (ARTRAC) retired on March 31. A few other senior-most leaders had also retired by January end.

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty and Lt Gen YK Joshi retired on January 31. This March-end, there was also a rejig in the force. Lt Gen SS Mahal assumed command of ARTRAC at Shimla after Lt Gen Raj Shukla hung his boots.

(With agency inputs)