Licences of country liquor suppliers extended in Delhi

The Delhi government has extended the licences of those supplying country liquor in the national capital by a month, according to an official notification.

For the extension, the licence-holders will have to pay a pro-rate licence fee for two months by May 31.

The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on May 5. It is yet to be approved by the lieutenant governor. "approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed regarding extension of L-3/33 Licence for supplying country liquor in GNCT of Delhi for a further period of one month i.e. from 01.07.2022 to 31.07.2022. The extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period," read the official notification by the Excise department.

"However, any person holding such non-renewable licence shall not be under any obligation to accept such offer to extend its licence," it added.

Earlier, extensions have been granted twice to the licence holders. The L-3 licensees sell country liquor to retail vends.