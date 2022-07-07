English
    Licences of country liquor suppliers extended in Delhi

    For the extension, the licence-holders will have to pay a pro-rate licence fee for two months by May 31.

    July 07, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    The Delhi government has extended the licences of those supplying country liquor in the national capital by a month, according to an official notification.

    The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on May 5. It is yet to be approved by the lieutenant governor. "approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed regarding extension of L-3/33 Licence for supplying country liquor in GNCT of Delhi for a further period of one month i.e. from 01.07.2022 to 31.07.2022. The extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period," read the official notification by the Excise department.

    "However, any person holding such non-renewable licence shall not be under any obligation to accept such offer to extend its licence," it added.

    Earlier, extensions have been granted twice to the licence holders. The L-3 licensees sell country liquor to retail vends.
    Jul 7, 2022 08:36 pm
