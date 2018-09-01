App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

LG's panel never acted as 'barrier' to AAP govt's CCTV Project: Addl CS

Lt Governor Anil Baijal had constituted a panel headed by Parida to frame SOP for the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The LG-appointed panel was never acting as a "barrier and obstacle" to the implementation of the AAP government's CCTV camera project, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida said on Saturday. However, Parida, who is heading the Committee, said that a final decision on the government's standard operating procedure (SOP) is yet to be taken, but assured that the process of installing CCTV cameras will continue.

"The L-G's committee was never acting as barrier and obstacle to this (CCTV project)...our only concern is about who will control the data so that there is no misuse of video feeds," Parida told PTI, stressing that installation of CCTVs will start in three months.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal had constituted a panel headed by Parida to frame SOP for the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras, which the Arvind Kejriwal government had strongly opposed, claiming that the panel had suggested for police licensing before installation of CCTV cameras.

However, Parida said the panel will not ask for police licensing before the installation of CCTV cameras.

related news

He said that installation of CCTVs, which is being executed by the PWD, and formation of regulatory framework are two different issues.

Another senior official said that installation of CCTVs cannot be stopped until the committee takes final decision.

"The committee has received SOP from the government's side which is being looked into...there is no blockage on part of the LG on the matter," he said.

Recently, the L-G office had also clarified that the file pertaining to the matter is not pending with it.

The CCTV camera project, aimed at ensuring safety of citizens, had led to flash-point between the AAP dispensation and the L-G in the past.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.