    LG orders FIR against 9 retd, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-yr-old financial misappropriation case

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered an FIR against nine retired and two serving Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials in a nine-year-old case of financial misappropriation, officials said on Thursday.

    PTI
    August 11, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

    The LG, who is the DDA chairman, has also ordered permanent withdrawal of the nine retired officials' pension, they said.

    "Lt Governor, VK Saxena, in his capacity as DDA chairman, has ordered that an FIR be registered against the then member (finance) and the then member (engineering) of DDA, apart from nine other officials in a 2013 case of blatant financial misappropriation and violation of codal formalities, Central Public Works Department Works Manual," the official said.

    The nine retired officials include a chief engineer, a superintendent engineer and an executive engineer while the others were employed in the finance and accounts departments.

    On "permanent withdrawal of full pension benefits", the officials said the LG took the stern measure considering the "grave misconduct and loss to the exchequer" even as the DDA recommended deducting only 25 per cent of the amount.
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:37 pm
