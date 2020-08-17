LG inaugurates motorable bridge in Ladakh, says infrastructure development first priority

A double-lane, motorable bridge, constructed over the Indus river at Choglamsar at a cost of over Rs 8.21 crore under the Central Road Fund, was dedicated to the public on Monday by Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur, who said infrastructure development is the first priority of the administration in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"The Union Territory status has given Ladakh a great opportunity with good funds and strengthening of the machinery to develop its infrastructure, matching the national level, where the region so far has lagged behind," Mathur said addressing the gathering after inaugurating the bridge.

He said the Special Development Package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meant for developing infrastructure and all other sectors in Ladakh on a priority basis.

Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh Gyal P Wangyal, Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgial, executive councillors, senior police and Army officers and panchayat members attended the function, an official spokesperson said.

The LG congratulated the people of Chuchot and other connecting villages on the completion of the 60-metre bridge.

He appreciated the efforts of the LAHDC, Leh for a timely completion of the bridge enduring many hurdles.