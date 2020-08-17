172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|lg-inaugurates-motorable-bridge-in-ladakh-says-infrastructure-development-first-priority-5719141.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

LG inaugurates motorable bridge in Ladakh, says infrastructure development first priority

"The Union Territory status has given Ladakh a great opportunity with good funds and strengthening of the machinery to develop its infrastructure, matching the national level, where the region so far has lagged behind," Mathur said addressing the gathering after inaugurating the bridge.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A double-lane, motorable bridge, constructed over the Indus river at Choglamsar at a cost of over Rs 8.21 crore under the Central Road Fund, was dedicated to the public on Monday by Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur, who said infrastructure development is the first priority of the administration in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"The Union Territory status has given Ladakh a great opportunity with good funds and strengthening of the machinery to develop its infrastructure, matching the national level, where the region so far has lagged behind," Mathur said addressing the gathering after inaugurating the bridge.

He said the Special Development Package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meant for developing infrastructure and all other sectors in Ladakh on a priority basis.

Close

Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh Gyal P Wangyal, Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgial, executive councillors, senior police and Army officers and panchayat members attended the function, an official spokesperson said.

The LG congratulated the people of Chuchot and other connecting villages on the completion of the 60-metre bridge.

He appreciated the efforts of the LAHDC, Leh for a timely completion of the bridge enduring many hurdles.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #India #infrastructure #Ladakh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.