HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

LG-chaired panel submits report to Centre on Delhi's unauthorised colonies

The committee was formed by the Centre in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and was asked to submit its report within 90 days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A committee headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for recommending the process for granting ownership and transfer rights to the residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies submitted its report to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on June 10.

"I am delighted to announce that Hon'ble LG Shri Anil Baijal Ji has handed over the report of the committee to me today in the stipulated time frame of 90 days. We will now proceed for necessary approvals," Puri said in a tweet.

There are over 1,650 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, where the migrant population plays a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party during elections.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Anil Baijal #Current Affairs #Delhi #Hardeep Singh Puri #India

