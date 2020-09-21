Lewd messages, suggestive songs: Harassment during online classes leaves teachers 'helpless'

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns forcing teaching to go online, teachers have had to face instances of harassment over the course of the past several months but said that they are helpless, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, along with suggestive songs being played in background, allegedly by students, and lewd messages, teachers also complained of strangers popping up in the middle of classes and flashing.

According to Deepika Jain (name changed by the newspaper), a Math teacher in whose class the risqué song was played, she could not identify the student who was playing the song, and warnings did not help. "The entire class was giggling," she said.

Gunjan Sharma (name changed by the newspaper), who teaches English at a private school in Uttar Pradesh, said that after a stranger flashed her in the middle of a class last month, classes had to be suspended for a week while each student was told to update their accounts with photos and full names.

Ever since classes went online, several teachers told the newspaper, they have faced online bullying and harassment, including anonymous ids sending them lewd chats.

"We are advising suspension of rowdy students, calling parents to school and reporting the matter to police," said R Kesarwani, who is the secretary of Confederation of Independent Schools, a body consisting of principals and management authorities. He added that awareness campaigns regarding this are also on.

Non-cooperative parents, teachers said, add to the problem, not to mention the anonymity of the online world, which makes it difficult to identify the culprits. Teachers have also said that parents tend to comment during online classes or keep approaching their children to feed them.

"When we began online classes, many of us were unfamiliar with video calling apps. Over time, we have learned how to make the online space safer for ourselves, such as muting rowdy students, disabling chats and allowing only verified accounts to join classes," a teacher from Gurugram told the newspaper.