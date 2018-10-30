Level-3 fire breaks out at Bandra slum, 10 fire engines on the spot

A major fire has broken out at a slum in Bandra, Mumbai. It has been categorised as a Level-3 fire. No loss of life has been reported so far.

Eight water tankers, nine fire engines and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were struggling to douse the flames.

The wind speed was posing as a hurdle for the fire-fighting operation.

The incident was reported at 11.50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, located opposite Bandra fire station in Bandra (West), the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

"A joint team of fire brigade, ward staffers and Mumbai Police personnel has been mobilised to douse the flames," it added.

News agency PTI has cited local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar, who is overseeing the rescue operation, as saying that prima facie the blaze was triggered by a cylinder blast in the slum.

(More details awaited)