Level-3 curbs to continue in Mumbai: Take a look at what's allowed, what isn't

In view of surging cases of highly transmissible Delta and Delta Plus variant, the Maharashtra government revised its 5-level unlock plan and announced a 'state-level trigger' for imposing restrictions irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage.

State-level trigger means that level 3 restrictions will continue in administrative units till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, as per a state government notification.

Restrictions across the state will remain at a level not below 3, according to new guidelines issued.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also on June 25 announced that COVID-19 curbs will continue in Mumbai as per category 3 of the unlock plan.

The state's move was driven by the detection of cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, in Maharashtra. Delta plus cases have been found in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and some other districts of the state, requiring stricter curbs, the notification said.

Take a look at what's allowed, what isn't in Mumbai:

Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days in areas falling under level 3 of the five-step unlock plan.

Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays, said the notification.

Restaurants will be allowed a dine-in facility with 50 percent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries after that.

The use of suburban trains will be only for medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services.

Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50 percent capacity.

Public places and open grounds in Mumbai can remain open from 5 am to 9 am every day.

Private offices can function at 50 percent capacity till 4 pm on working days.

Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

Ecommerce delivery of all essential and non-essential will continue in the state.

Government office attendance will be restricted to 50 percent.

Sports activities will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm.