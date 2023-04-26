 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Let's make healthcare service, not commerce: Mansukh Mandaviya to world leaders

PTI
Apr 26, 2023

Addressing the ’Advantage Healthcare-India 2023’ here, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister also urged all stakeholders to work towards making India the ’destination of choice’ for medical value travel.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday called for building an equitable and sustainable global healthcare system and said India has taken upon itself to create a future where healthcare is service and not commerce.

The two-day international summit on medical travel is being organised to promote the export of healthcare services and reduce disparities in their availability.

Health ministers and other officials from 10 countries and around 500 business delegates from more than 70 countries are expected to participate in the event. It showcases India’s strength in the field of medical value travel and as an exporter of healthcare workforce providing value-based healthcare services and its emergence as a major hub for world-class healthcare and wellness services.