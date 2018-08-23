Less than 5% complaints received via DDA-311 app resolved in Delhi: Report

Moneycontrol News

Less than five percent of the cases filed using the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) 311 mobile app have been resolved since it first went online 40 days ago.

The app was developed to report any unauthorised constructions in the capital. The DDA received 1,723 complaints since it first began operations on July 9. Of these, 40 complaints have been resolved and 43 closed so far, according to the data given by the agency, Indian Express reported.

Around 759 complaints were about properties under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Of these, 22 cases had been closed or resolved.

Under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation 344 cases were registered while, 97 came from the East, out of which just 10 cases were closed or resolved in both civic bodies.

Under the DDA, 282 cases were recorded out of which 28 had been resolved. Of the total 115 received under the New Delhi Municipal Council seven cases were closed.

A senior official of the South corporation said that the transfer of cases from the headquarter to zonal levels was the main reason for the delay in resolving the cases. He added that officials have been trained and certain modifications have been made in the app to step up the resolution process.