App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Less than 5% complaints received via DDA-311 app resolved in Delhi: Report

The mobile app, launched on July 9, received 1,723 complaints in just 40 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Less than five percent of the cases filed using the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) 311 mobile app have been resolved since it first went online 40 days ago.

The app was developed to report any unauthorised constructions in the capital. The DDA received 1,723 complaints since it first began operations on July 9. Of these, 40 complaints have been resolved and 43 closed so far, according to the data given by the agency, Indian Express reported.

Around 759 complaints were about properties under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Of these, 22 cases had been closed or resolved.

related news

Under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation 344 cases were registered while, 97 came from the East, out of which just 10 cases were closed or resolved in both civic bodies.

Under the DDA, 282 cases were recorded out of which 28 had been resolved. Of the total 115 received under the New Delhi Municipal Council seven cases were closed.

A senior official of the South corporation said that the transfer of cases from the headquarter to zonal levels was the main reason for the delay in resolving the cases. He added that officials have been trained and certain modifications have been made in the app to step up the resolution process.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 10:38 pm

tags #DDA #Delhi #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.