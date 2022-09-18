English
    Leopard found dead inside Film City in Mumbai

    On Sunday morning in Mumbai, a leopard was discovered dead, according to a forest official.

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    Representational image (Wikimedia)

    A leopard was found dead inside the Film City in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a forest official said. There was no injury mark on the carcass which was sent for an autopsy, he said.

    The forest control room got a call around 10.30 am about the male leopard lying dead inside the Film City located in suburban Goregaon, the official said. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is home to a number of leopards, is located nearby.

    A forest department team went to the spot and sent the carcass for the autopsy which will help them ascertain the exact cause of the feline's death, the official said. Forest officials have informed local police about the death of the leopard, he added.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Film City #India.Leopard #mumbai #Sanjay Gandhi Park
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 04:12 pm
