English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Leopard electrocuted by live-wire trap laid by poachers in MP; two detained

    The full-grown leopard was found dead in the bushes in Kharpa beat of Beohari forest range on Friday, Divisional Forest Officer (North) Gaurav Choudhary told PTI.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
    Representational image (Wikimedia)

    Representational image (Wikimedia)

    A leopard was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live-wire trap allegedly set up by poachers in a forest area of Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, and two persons have been detained in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

    The full-grown leopard was found dead in the bushes in Kharpa beat of Beohari forest range on Friday, Divisional Forest Officer (North) Gaurav Choudhary told PTI.

    On being alerted, a dog squad from Sanjay Tiger Reserve was roped in to find the clues, and the initial probe suggested that the big cat died after stepping onto the electric wire trap laid by poachers possibly for some other animals, he said. The poachers later dumped the carcass of the leopard in the nearby bushes, Choudhary said.

    "We have detained two persons in this connection and they are being questioned," he said, adding that the feline could have been around seven years old, and it appears that it died two-three days ago. Madhya Pradesh is the home to the largest number of leopards and tigers in the country.
    PTI
    Tags: #Leopard #Madhya Pradesh (MP) #Poachers
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.