English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Leopard captured in Mumbai's Aarey Colony; second feline to be caught in five days

    On Wednesday, a male leopard was captured in Aarey's unit number 17 and was also taken to the rescue centre in the SGNP, the official said.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    Image: Pexels/Pixabay

    Image: Pexels/Pixabay

    The forest department caught a male leopard from Aarey Colony in Mumbai early Sunday morning, the second feline to be captured in the last five days, an official said.

    The leopard walked into a cage trap set up in unit 15 of the Aarey Colony, a green belt in Mumbai's western suburb of Goregaon and located close to the sprawling Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), he said.

    It was later taken to a rescue centre at the SGNP, the official said.

    Earlier, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a leopard in a forested area in unit number 15 of the Aarey Colony on Monday morning when the child followed her mother who was on way to a temple nearby.

    On Wednesday, a male leopard was captured in Aarey's unit number 17 and was also taken to the rescue centre in the SGNP, the official said.

    Close

    Forest officials suspect it is the same animal that killed the girl, he said.

    After the incident on Monday, the forest department had put up three cages at strategic locations in and around the site to capture the animal, the official said.

    Forest officials will continue to monitor the movements of other leopards through 30 camera traps and a cage put up in the area, he said.

    Nearly 30 wildlife volunteers, members of NGOs, forest department officials and staff of the SNGP are working together to deal with the incidents of human-animal conflict in the area, he added.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Aarey colony #environment #India #Leopard #mumbai
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 10:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.