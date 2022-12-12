 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Length of operational metro rail projects touch 824 km: Hardeep Singh Puri

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

The urban transport, let's say metro rail, from zero in 2002 has come up to 824 kilometres, which is operational. Another 1,039 kilometres is under work. So, it is rapidly expanding.

The length of operational metro rail projects has reached 824 kilometres and work on another 1,039 kms is under works, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"The urban transport, let's say metro rail, from zero in 2002 has come up to 824 kilometres, which is operational. Another 1,039 kilometres is under work. So, it is rapidly expanding," he said, while replying to a supplementary during the Question Hour.

The government is investing to boost public transport, including metro rail.

"...we are on the path of those who are advocating bringing in of more public transport and that is why we have gone from 0 to 824 kilometers, and another 1,039 kms coming up. That, in itself, is a testimony to the fact that public transport is being encouraged," Puri said.

"We are already one of the largest metro operators...I am sure, the time will come we would be the second-largest metro operator in the world," the minister said.

Puri said the central government encourage public transport, urban transport under different schemes.