Lenders push for PAN-Aadhaar linkage to bust fake PANs used to secure loans

Lenders have called for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards and Aadhaar cards to ensure that there is no use of fake PAN cards to secure loans, according to a report by Hindu.

According to lenders, the issue is that some people avail loans using one PAN card and create another PAN with different details to procure another loan. Linking PAN and Aadhaar may help put an end to this problem.

"A lot of customers that come to us and apply or a loan, what we figure out using multiple data sources, is that they have two different PANs allotted to them," Anubhav Jain, Head of Risk, Co-Founder of Qbera, told the paper.

"What people with bad credit histories try to do is to try to create a dual identity for themselves. They change their phone number and address and create another PAN. The credit bureau will assume this is a separate person. This will not happen going forward because the unique identifier will be Aadhaar," he said.

Satyam Kumar, Co-Founder of LoanTap, told the daily that the number of applications with a second PAN card amount to only 4-5 percent of all applications, but that most defaulters belong to this bracket.

Even after conducting rigorous checks, some applicants with multiple PANs are able to procure loans.

"We do a live check with NSDL, which weeds out some of them, then at the second level we check for any duplications in the details such as phone number, address, etc. At the third level, we have an experienced team of under-writers who try to figure out who has multiple PANs," Anuj Kacker, Co-Founder of MoneyTap was quoted as saying.

In 2017, the government had announced that it had deactivated more than 11.44 lakh PAN cards due to multiple PANs being created under one person's identity.