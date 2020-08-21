Legal notices served to Khadi Essentials, Khadi Global for misusing Khadi brand name

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) served legal notices to two companies -- Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global – for ''unauthorised' and 'fraudulently' using the 'Khadi' brand name.

A statement released by KVIC on August 21 stated that the two companies had been selling cosmetic and beauty products through e-commerce platforms using the brand name 'Khadi', thereby misleading consumers.

Issuing the legal notices to the two companies in the first week of August, the KVIC directed them to stop selling and promoting their products using the Khadi brand name immediately. Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global were also told to discontinue using the domain names www.khadiessentials.com and www.khadiglobalstore.com. On the same lines, they have been told to discontinue their social media handles on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

KVIC further told the two firms: “The adoption of your mark is being used to sell products online...clearly the adoption of your mark is in bad faith and is aimed at misappropriating the goodwill and reputation of Khadi trademark. Apart from Khadi India, the trademark 'Khadi' can only be used by authorised licensee or franchisee holders.”

They added: “The use of a mark which completely subsumes KVIC’s trademark for identical goods will undoubtedly lead to confusion and deception in the market. Use of your mark amounts to misuse and misrepresentation of the 'Khadi' trademark.”

Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global will have to destroy all their product packaging, labels, publicity material, signboards, etc, where the Khadi brand name had been used. If they fail to comply with the KVIC orders in the next seven days, legal action will be taken against them.

KVIC has sought damages from several companies for harming its reputation and causing Khadi artisans to lose their wages by selling fake Khadi fabric. Over the last few years, KVIC has issued legal notices to more than 1,000 private firms including Fabindia for misusing its brand name.