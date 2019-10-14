Legal Matters: Two Acts and the fight for primacy

Vijay K Sondhi and Faisal Sherwani

The pronouncement of the appellate tribunal for Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA), Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) & Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (PBPT) Act in September in the Sterling Biotech case has rekindled the debate around the supposed primacy of the one parliamentary statute: i.e. the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) against the other: i.e. the PMLA, the latter being the special legislation against money-laundering.

Following the judgment in the Sterling Biotech case, several leading dailies carried reports with titles suggestive of the primacy of the IBC over the PMLA. It was déjà vu from a time when the Delhi High Court had in April adjudicated a batch of appeals in the Axis Bank case where dailies carried reports with titles suggesting that it was the money laundering law which prevailed over the IBC.

It is human to desire to latch onto the objective clarity of the ‘primacy’ of one legislation over the other; nonetheless, a contextual appreciation of the pronouncement in the Sterling Biotech case and the Axis Bank case along with a purposive understanding of the distinct objects sought to be achieved by the two parliamentary legislation would suggest that such an approach may be an overly simplistic one. In the Axis Bank case the Delhi High Court suggested that the PMLA had an overriding effect over other existing laws in the matter of dealing with “money-laundering” and “proceeds of crime” relating thereto. It also clarified that legislation such as the PMLA and the IBC (or such other laws) had to co-exist and be construed and enforced in harmony.

The observations were natural as the IBC is concerned neither with “money- laundering” nor “proceeds of crime”. It seeks to primarily protect the interest of creditors by entrusting them with the option or the responsibility to seek resolution through a professional.

From a classical standpoint, a hunt for primacy between legislation is more properly resorted to where they operate in the same field and not so when they are capable of harmonious co-existence while operating in fields distinct. Thus, it is here that the objectivity appears somewhat mirage-like.

Thus the odd tussle between competing claims under the two laws may continue with respect to a specific property which is both subject to attachment under PMLA as well as capable of dissolution for satisfying the claim of a debtor. Certainly, the inter-play between the provisions of the two legislation attains importance in the context where lawful interests of third parties, such as banks, are involved.

It was indeed in such context that the issue of conflicting claims was addressed in the Axis Bank case as well as in the Sterling Biotech case. Devoid of factual background, yet fairly stated, the adjudicatory bodies in these cases were not concerned with a claim of the individual accused of money-laundering.

In the Sterling Biotech case, the appeal was filed by the resolution professional seeking release of attached properties, which had been acquired prior to the period of the alleged offences. In such circumstances, the Appellate Tribunal held that the objective behind the PMLA being “to deprive the offender the enjoyment of ‘illegally acquired’ fruits of crime …”, thought it fit to release such properties from attachment so as to better satisfy claims of banks which were ostensibly premised on mortgage properties “not purchased from proceeds of crime”. Rather it was purchased and mortgaged with the banks prior to the period of crime.

The decision follows the pronouncement in the Axis Bank case where the court had held that (i) the interest of a third party, even if bona fide and for lawful consideration, could not result in release from attachment of a ‘tainted asset’ i.e. a property the acquisition of which is traceable to criminal activity. In other words, the object of the PMLA would take precedence. However, (ii) a bona fide third party interest, sought to be enforced under the IBC or other laws, cannot be defeated by an otherwise lawful order of attachment under the PMLA in cases involving an ‘untainted asset’ (i.e. deemed tainted) and attached for the reason that such asset is broadly equivalent in value to a tainted asset, where the latter is otherwise untraceable.

This is with the caveat that it cannot otherwise be shown that such interest was created to defeat or frustrate the purpose of the PMLA. The court had clarified that the PMLA still in such scenarios is not rendered “irrelevant” or “unenforceable”, and the same would be valid as well as operative qua any amounts in excess of legitimate claims of third parties.

It is true that contextually, textually and purposively the two legislation operate in distinct fields; yet experience and circumstance have made us wiser to the reality that the claims of the enforcement directorate under the PMLA and that of an innocent third party are likely to compete at the obvious point of intersection i.e. the common asset.

Thus, jurisprudentially, we now know that an order of attachment may have to yield in favour of a claim raised under the IBC in instances where the charge of the secured creditor is created bona fide, for lawful consideration and prior to the period of criminal conduct. Also, a fair reading of both pronouncements would suggest that this would of course be different where a third -party interest is created with an intent to defeat the provisions of the PMLA.

Nonetheless, the pronouncements are not to be treated as the end as regards clarity or objectivity. As former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said, it “is not the end, this is not even the beginning of the end, this is just perhaps the end of the beginning.” Till then, we all await the next suggestive title to a news report.