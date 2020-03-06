Legal Matters | Pluralism, dissent, and praise in a changing world

MA Kalam

During the last fortnight or so India has witnessed extraordinary statements from some judges of the Supreme Court of India — pronouncements that are both disturbing as also heartening. Justice Arun Mishra publicly praised and eulogised the Prime Minister at the inaugural session of the International Judicial Conference 2020, ‘Judiciary and the Changing World’.

The Supreme Court Bar Association of India roundly condemned Justice Mishra’s assertions and passed a resolution to the effect that such statements “reflect(s) poorly on the independence of the judiciary”.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice AP Shah was scathing in his criticism of Justice Mishra and remarked that “This is astonishing and atrocious, what this judge is doing”. Another former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju was at his sarcastic best when he tweeted in Hindi, “Supreme Court ka judge kaisa ho? Arun Mishra jaisa ho”.

Senior advocate and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of India, Dushyant Dave, held that the “Executive and the judiciary appear to be in tandem, something which was clearly not designed under the Constitution”. He added, “One thing is clear, the judiciary is fast eroding the hopes and aspirations of great men and women who sat in the Constituent Assembly debating and giving us the great document, the Constitution of India. Any correction, if at all, must come from within the judiciary”.

One wonders if the title of the conference, ‘Judiciary and the Changing World’, did indeed signify how the judiciary itself could don a different avatar in the ‘changing world’! A clear pointer to what could be in store particularly so because Dave contends that it was “clearly not designed under the Constitution”.

On the positive side, we have also had very constructive and encouraging observations from Justices DY Chandrachud and Deepak Gupta. In his Justice PD Desai Memorial Lecture at the Gujarat High Court, Justice Chandrachud emphasised as to how dissent is important in a democratic setting. He also proclaimed that it is crucial to preserve the pluralistic heritage of India.

Justice Gupta, speaking at the function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association of India, pointed out that criticising the government is not the same as criticising the country. Further, he said that those dissenting peacefully against the government cannot be called anti-nationals; and that discouraging dissent harms democracy; “if we discourage dissent, it has a chilling effect on free speech”.

An incident — different from the realm of the Supreme Court judges, but in the legal domain all the same — is the hurried transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Muralidhar was in the midst of hearing petitions pertaining to the recent riots in Northeast Delhi and had come down rather heavily on the Delhi Police for not standing up to what was called for under the given circumstances, when overnight his transfer orders were passed.

Incidentally, apparently six of the eight assembly segments from where the BJP won in the recent elections to the Delhi Assembly happen to be from the areas severely affected during the riots.

What do we make of the issues alluded to above? Given the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by Parliament on December 11, protests and dissent has spread almost all over India. In some states the agitation took an ugly turn due to the repressive stance adopted by the states and the loss of many a life.

It is not uncommon for courts at different levels, going right up to the Supreme Court, to observe in quite a few cases that they pay heed to the ‘collective conscience’ or ‘public conscience’. Whether such subscription is called for or the accent has to be on purely legal matters is highly debatable. However, if such a stance is indeed adopted, it reflects on the fact that the judiciary is not completely bereft of what is happening around it in the society at large. Justice Mishra’s admiration for the PM has to be perceived in this light.

The comments of Justices Chandrachud and Gupta in their respective speeches/addresses too have to be seen from what is currently obtained as regards the widespread and gradually burgeoning agitations in India — the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi and the myriad other replica Shaheen Baghs that are mushrooming in different parts of India.