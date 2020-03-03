Legal Matters | It’s an irony when death penalty saves lives

Abraham C Mathews

After a month in which simply too many lives were lost unnecessarily — to disease, and to hatred — March began with an anticipated hanging. The convicts on death row in the December 16, 2012 rape case were expected to be hanged on March 3, but now the Delhi High Court deferred the matter as the mercy petition of one of the convicts is pending before the President of India.

Of all the punishments that are available in law, none invites as much controversy as the death penalty. For many, nobody, including the State, has the right to take human life. For others, it goes against the grain of reformative punishment that we have embraced as a society, while for yet others, the objection is due to the irreversibility of death.

Then there is the question of wrongful prosecution. The Death Penalty Information Centre has a database of 167 persons in just the United States who were given the death penalty, but exonerated later — either on appeal, or on the discovery of fresh evidence to support their innocence. Several countries have such statistics, while India has many recent anecdotes.

Last March, the Supreme Court, hearing the review petitions of six persons who were convicted of rape and murder of six people, and sentenced to death, went into the evidence afresh, and acquitted all six (Ankush Maruti Shinde & Ors Vs State of Maharashtra). While examining the evidence, the court found that none of the evidence that was relied on by the convicting courts actually pointed to the guilt of the accused, and that it was more likely that they were merely framed. For example, one of the survivor victims had identified the killers from a photo database, and these six weren’t among that. Fingerprints, DNA samples, blood samples from the nail clippings of the deceased minor are all collected and sent for analysis. The results do not incriminate the accused six, but the prosecution didn’t bother to bring these facts to the notice of the trial court.

Remember this was a case where the trial court convicted them, the high court confirmed their death sentence, and the Supreme Court dismissed their appeal. What came to their rescue was a 2016 judgment of the Supreme Court that review petitions in death penalty cases should be heard in detail, in open court.

Another memorable case was that of Michael Morton, a man in Texas, USA, who had already served 25 years (out of the 60 he was sentenced to) for allegedly killing his wife, when DNA analysis became accepted in American courts. Analysis of the DNA at the crime scene pointed to a different killer, and the man finally walked free.

Then there are instances such as the recent arrest of Davinder Singh, after which new questions are emerging about whether Afzal Guru was actually guilty — albeit too late, after his hanging. All these instances show that with the present state of our law enforcement, as well as judiciary at all levels, there can rarely be conclusive proof of guilt that is sufficient to condemn any person irreversibly to death.

One must also remember that it is usually the poor who are disproportionately affected by these cases — where they are victims of a shoddy, even partisan, investigation by the police, and cannot afford competent lawyers, and are perhaps uneducated to even know their legal rights. The Delhi gang rape case, in fact, is a rare instance where the entire evidence was parsed by two of the finest lawyers appointed by the Supreme Court to assist it in arriving at a conclusion.

And therein lies the biggest irony. In the Ankush Maruti Shinde case, the convicts got a reprieve only because they were sentenced to death, and review petitions in death penalty cases are heard in open court. In other words, they were lucky they were sentenced to death. Many murder convicts (but with cases maybe even weaker), are left rotting in jail for life because unlike in death penalty cases, life sentences hardly evince judicial interest. To take the irony further, many judges award life sentence for crimes just as barbaric, only out of humanitarian concerns.