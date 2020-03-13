Legal Matters | Courts must be vigilant against encroachments on our rights

Abraham C Mathews

On the face of it, a measure to curtail the influence of money and liquor in local body polls should be welcomed by all. However, the Andhra Pradesh government’s recent Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, has come in for much criticism, and deservedly so.

The ordinance reportedly (an English text of the ordinance is not publicly available) confers powers to the district collectors to disqualify and punish candidates elected to the panchayats and other local bodies — scheduled for later this month.

If this seems innocuous, consider the implications. The state government (district administration is under the control of the state government) will have the power to disqualify somebody who is elected by the people to posts that are created by the Constitution [panchayats are governed by Part IX of the Constitution through Articles 243 to 243-O, though state governments are given wide powers to frame rules].

This directly contradicts Article 243K, which vests the power to conduct elections to the panchayats with the State Electoral Commission (SEC). The SEC’s independence is guaranteed the same way that of a judge is — the government cannot remove the officer willy-nilly, or even change service conditions to their detriment. Thus, it is a no-brainer that the Constitution did not envisage that the State will take over its powers.

The ordinance will most-likely be challenged and overturned in court, if it is used to disqualify anybody. That said, it is worthwhile to remember that such encroachments do not happen in isolation.

The foundation for this was laid in a 2015 judgment of the Supreme Court (Rajbala & Ors. Vs State of Haryana) which allowed the Haryana government to impose a whole host of arbitrary restrictions on candidates for panchayat elections. That was, in turn, based on the apex court’s approval (Javed & Ors. Vs State of Haryana & Ors.) of another solitary condition imposed by the State in 2003 — that no person with more than two living children will be allowed to contest.

In Rajbala (disclaimer: This author assisted the petitioners in this case), the conditions that would disqualify one from contesting included not having specified educational qualifications (matriculation, with relaxations for women and scheduled castes/tribes), not having a functional toilet at home, having arrears in electricity bills, and so on. Now, prima facie these are commendable objectives. Local leaders who represent people should be model citizens. It is certainly beneficial to have had basic education, and while the central government had just rolled out the Swachh Bharat Mission, elected representatives could lead the way in having functional toilets.

However, when you peel the layers, the argument begins to unravel. Members of the state legislature (MLAs), or even Parliament (MPs) don’t have any such restrictions. Promoting education, toilets and payment of arrears is commendable, but they certainly do not meet the spirit of democracy, which implies the people electing the representatives they choose, based solely on their perception of the representative’s ability to represent them effectively. Family planning, education, financial status, and sanitary habits are completely irrelevant there.

The court (of now-retired Justices J Chelameswar and AM Sapre) found that standing for elections was not a fundamental right, and, therefore, ineligible candidates could not claim that the restrictions affected their right to contest, as there was no such right. Arguments such as that having a functional toilet does not affect the representative’s ability to discharge duties in any way were brushed aside as the executive’s prerogative.

Interestingly, one of the findings of the court was that the mere fact that a condition was arbitrary was not sufficient for striking down. However, this position was expressly overruled subsequently by the majority judgment in the triple talaq case, and so the constitutionality of the Haryana law is again uncertain.

The Andhra Pradesh ordinance seems to be on much more slippery ground. This is a blatant attempt at the state government usurping powers that ought to be with a neutral and independent body — however honourable the State’s intentions are. There’s a reason the power was taken away from the executive in the first place.

All the same, it is a useful reminder that our rights are encroached only in small increments. There was a never more convincing argument for the courts to take its responsibility as the watchmen of democracy seriously, and stand up for rights every time, however feebly they are violated.