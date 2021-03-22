English
Legal age to drink in Delhi reduced from 25 to 21

As part of the new excise policy, the Delhi government will not run liquor stores, and no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
The minimum age to drink in Delhi was highest across all metros (Representative image)

The legal age to drink liquor in Delhi has been revised from 25 to 21, announced Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 22.

The decision comes three months after a government-appointed committee recommended the lowering of minimum age for consuming alcohol.

The committee under the chairmanship of excise commissioner had submitted its report in December 2020. It called for the reduction of legal age from 25 to 21, and also for cutting down on the number of dry days to only three per year.

"The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21," Sisodia said, confirming the government's decision to approve the panel's recommendation.

The Deputy CM also noted that the Delhi government has cleared the new excise policy, as per which the government will not run liquor stores. "No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital," he added.

The government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops, and will prevent the entry of "liquor mafia" who sell alcohol illegally, Sisodia said, further adding that a revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in excise department.

The Delhi government currently earned a revenue of around Rs 5,000 crore a year through sale of liquor.

Delhi was the only metropolitan city in India where the legal age for liquor consumption was fixed at 25. In Mumbai, the country's financial capital, soft liquor is allowed to be consumed from the age of 21.

In major world cities, the minimum age is as low as 18 - as in London. In New York, citizens aged 21 and above are allowed to consume liquor.
TAGS: #Delhi #liquor #Liquor Policy #Manish Sisodia
first published: Mar 22, 2021 05:17 pm

