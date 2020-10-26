Left MLA's name surfaces in Kerala gold smuggling case: Reports

A Customs Department report submitted to the Centre, reportedly suggests that Soumya BS, wife of Kerala gold smuggling case accused Sandeep Nair, has named Left-backed Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Karat Razak in the case. Razak has denied the allegations.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Soumya BS gave her statement naming Karat Razak, an independent MLA from Koduvally, Kozhikode district who is backed by the state’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“She also knew that Sandeep and Ramees were smuggling gold for Karat Faisal and Karat Rasak,” Customs stated, according to the report. Karat Faisal is an LDF-backed independent Councillor in the Koduvally Municipality.

“If the ongoing probe goes correctly, I will never even be called by any probe agency, but if there is going to be a conspiracy, then maybe I will be called. Ever since I changed my political affiliations, I have been besieged with all sorts of canards. I categorically deny having ever seen or met any of these people,” news agency IANS quoted Razak as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

Gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore was seized by the Customs at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5 and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was entrusted with the probe after the state government asked the Centre to order an appropriate investigation.

Other central agencies including the Customs and Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter. The NIA has already arrested three key accused -- Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Sarith -- in connection with the case.