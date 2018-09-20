App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Leave the issue of appointment of judges to us: Supreme Court

The top court also dismissed a plea which sought contempt action against lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"Leave the issue of judges appointment to us, we can take care of ourselves," the Supreme Court said Thursday as it dismissed a number of petitions filed on issues related to the judiciary.

The top court also dismissed a plea which sought contempt action against lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan made the comment on the appointment of judges while dismissing the petition related to the issue.

The counsel appearing for a writ petitioner said that he has right to be informed correctly as the media had misled the people during the elevation of Justice K M Joseph that he may not be elevated to the top court.

"This matter pertains to appointment of judges. Leave it to us, we can take care of it. The petition is dismissed," the bench said.

The top court also dismissed a petition filed by advocate M L Sharma seeking contempt action against the lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra.

"Leave the issue to us. We can deal with it," the bench said and dismissed the petition.

Sharma said it is up to the court to decide what to do with the petition and he has only brought the issue before it.

A similar petition filed by an association of lawyers was also dismissed by the court. The petition pertained to judiciary.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.