Leave the issue of appointment of judges to us: Supreme Court

"Leave the issue of judges appointment to us, we can take care of ourselves," the Supreme Court said Thursday as it dismissed a number of petitions filed on issues related to the judiciary.

The top court also dismissed a plea which sought contempt action against lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan made the comment on the appointment of judges while dismissing the petition related to the issue.

The counsel appearing for a writ petitioner said that he has right to be informed correctly as the media had misled the people during the elevation of Justice K M Joseph that he may not be elevated to the top court.

"This matter pertains to appointment of judges. Leave it to us, we can take care of it. The petition is dismissed," the bench said.

The top court also dismissed a petition filed by advocate M L Sharma seeking contempt action against the lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra.

"Leave the issue to us. We can deal with it," the bench said and dismissed the petition.

Sharma said it is up to the court to decide what to do with the petition and he has only brought the issue before it.

A similar petition filed by an association of lawyers was also dismissed by the court. The petition pertained to judiciary.