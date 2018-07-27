App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Leaders make beeline for ailing Karunanidhi's residence, PM wishes him quick recovery

"Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 (sic)," he tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Political leaders cutting across party lines and DMK cadre today made a beeline for the residence of M Karunanidhi, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the 94-year-old DMK chief a quick recovery.

"Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 (sic)," he tweeted.

Security has been beefed up at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence as DMK cadre kept pouring in there.

Kauvery Hospital, which providing medical treatment for the nonagenarian leader, said in a bulletin last night, "There has been a slight decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi due to age-related ailments."

related news

MDMK chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan visited the residence of Karunanidhi and enquired about his health from his family members and the DMK working president M K Stalin.

Visitors are not allowed to meet the ailing leader.

After visiting Karunanidhi's residence, Vaiko told reporters, "Such fever after a tracheostomy procedure is usual. Stalin told me that he is fine. I am confident that he will bounce back with the same magnetic voice."

Karunanidhi has been not keeping well since October 2016, and some days ago he had undergone a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help in breathing.

Stalin had on Wednesday said Karunanidhi was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication, as he assured people that there was nothing to worry about the nonagenarian leader's health.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.