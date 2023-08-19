Lawyers welcome SC handbook on gender stereotypes

terms such as adulteress, career woman, chaste woman, fallen woman, housewife, mistress, prostitute, transsexual and unwed mother are needed to be avoided

The legal community will now have to mind their languages when it comes to women. In the handbook released on August 16, the Supreme Court shares a list of preferred words to be used to combat gender stereotypes about women. For example, terms such as adulteress, career woman, chaste woman, fallen woman, housewife, mistress, prostitute, transsexual and unwed mother are needed to be avoided in courts and judgements.

In the foreword to the handbook, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, wrote, “The Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes aims to assist judges and the legal community in identifying, understanding and combating stereotypes about women. The Handbook identifies common stereotypes about women, many of which have been utilised by courts in the past. The intention is not to criticise or cast doubt on past judgements but merely to show how stereotypes may unwittingly be employed.”

Moneycontrol reaches out to the legal community for their take on the apex court’s initiative.

“It is a commendable effort to rid the language of the courts of implicit sexism and to explicitly embrace gender equality. It may take time for the legal world to adjust but I have no doubt that in the long run that necessary adjustment will be made,” said Sanjay Hegde, senior advocate in the top court.

His colleague Vibha Datta Makhija feels the handbook sets the tone for an internalised change of male attitudes of judging women's competence by moral judgements rather than skill levels. “It sends out a strong message of a non-negotiable social change and is a compulsory read for people of all ages and sexes,” she said.

However, there are some lawyers who laud the effort but they have some concerns.

While the idea of publishing a manual giving gender-appropriate terminology to prevent stereotyping of persons on the basis of gender is indeed laudable, perhaps greater consultation of stakeholders was necessary in the process of formulating the manual,” said senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose.

He gave examples of certain words such as slut, seductress and whore which have been listed as problematic words and in their place the term ‘woman’, needs to be used. “This makes no sense whatsoever. In fact, the manual should have emphatically listed words such as slut, whore, seductress, et cetera and proscribed any form of usage of such words in any judicial proceedings or court orders. Also, while understandably, the manual is in English, it betrays the reality, where certain Indian words have also made their way into regular usage along with English words. These words could also have a stereotyping impact. For example, the word Chakka and the word Hijra come to mind. Overall, it is a welcome development, but leaves a lot to be improved,” he said.

For the editor of the legal website NitiRiti, Samanwaya Rautray, the handbook addresses only a small part of the problem. “Convictions in dowry, rape, domestic violence and other crimes against women are few largely because of institutional prejudices and biases against women. The courts need comprehensive gender sensitisation programmes to get rid of this mindset. The handbook addresses just the symptom and not the deeper malaise,” she said.

However, according to former Additional Solicitor General, Madhavi Divan, the move is a "great baby step to puncture patriarchy and insensitivity."

“A much-needed move that will compel not just judges but all stakeholders in the system to rethink how they define women. What’s in a name one might think, but actually there’s a whole lot in a name,” she said.

Meanwhile. senior advocate Anitha Shenoy described the handbook as a "foundational document in writing gender-sensitive judgments for judges across the country."