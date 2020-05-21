App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lawyers need not wear coats, gowns during virtual hearings: Bombay HC

Advocates may wear a tie or white band ensuring proper decorum before the virtual courts, it said.

PTI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday exempted advocates from wearing black coats and gowns while attending the court hearings through video conferencing.

It issued a circular saying Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta has exempted lawyers appearing before it and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa from wearing black coat and the advocate's gown.

The circular not specify any reason behind the exemption.

Close

Advocates may wear a tie or white band ensuring proper decorum before the virtual courts, it said.

related news

The circular is in consonance with a similar order passed on May 13 by the Supreme Court, which exempting lawyers there from wearing coats and long gowns during the hearings through video conferencing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court and most of the high courts are conducting hearings in urgent matters via video conferencing since March 25, when the entire nation was put under lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bombay High Court had earlier issued a circular saying advocates and others appearing before it via video conferencing should be dressed appropriately and maintain decorum, as is done during normal court proceedings.

On May 13, Chief Justice of India S A Bobade said lawyers need not wear coats and gowns as they make it easier to "catch virus".

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 05:13 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic passenger flights resume| Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines, or customers

Domestic passenger flights resume| Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines, or customers

COVID-19 impact | Banks knock on MCA's doors, seek speedy approval for 40 resolved IBC cases

COVID-19 impact | Banks knock on MCA's doors, seek speedy approval for 40 resolved IBC cases

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.