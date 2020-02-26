App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lawyers' body expresses concern over law and order situation in Delhi

The lawyers' body passed a resolution to take appropriate steps before the court to bring immediate normalcy in Delhi and hold the authorities concerned responsible and accountable for their failure

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on February 26 expressed concern over the law and order situation in the national capital due to communal violence in north-east Delhi over the amended citizenship law.

The lawyers' body passed a resolution to take appropriate steps before the court to bring immediate normalcy in Delhi and hold the authorities concerned responsible and accountable for their failure.

The Association took note of the ongoing violence in which 22 people have died and around 200 injured, and resolved to take appropriate proceedings before the court for suitable orders.

"The Supreme Court Bar Association expresses concern about the law and order situation prevailing in Delhi and also about the wellbeing of citizens, their lives and their properties," it said in a statement.

"SCBA has taken note of reports of large scale violence resulting in avoidable deaths of innocent citizens and serious destruction/damage of properties. The SCBA also takes note of the reports in the media about the failure of the law and order machinery in this regard," it added.

The association resolves that it should take appropriate proceedings in this regard before the court to get suitable orders to bring immediate normalcy in the state and to hold authorities responsible for failure and accountable, SCBA said.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:17 pm

