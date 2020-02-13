App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi attacked with crude bomb in Lucknow sessions court: Reports

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had asked bar associations to abstain from work to put pressure on the government to pass legislation to protect lawyers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At least three lawyers were injured when a crude bomb exploded outside the chamber of one of them at a sessions court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on February 13, reports suggest.

Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack because he had been complaining about a few judicial officers.

He said about 10 people hurled crude bombs outside his chamber in which he and two other lawyers were injured.

Close

"One bomb exploded but two still lay unexploded," he said, questioning the security on the premises. Bomb disposal and dog squads have reached the site of the blast.

related news

In January, lawyers struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in the state.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had asked bar associations to abstain from work to put pressure on the government to pass legislation to protect lawyers.

On January 7, lawyer Shekhar Tripathi (32) was beaten to death with sticks by five men in Lucknow, triggering anger among his colleagues who sat with the body at the district collectorate demanding justice.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #India #Lucknow #Uttar Pradesh

