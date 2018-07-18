Lawyer finds rats and filth on a Duronto Express train, gets Rs 19,000 as compensation

Advocate Sheetal Kanakia and her relative Hema Kanakia had boarded a Duronto train from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, to go to Ernakulam on November 7, 2015. They returned on November 15, 2015. Their health was affected due to the dirty train compartment and unhygienic food supplied. On reaching back, they submitted a complaint before the South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal forum on December 2, 2015.

As per a report in The Times of India, the consumer forum held the Central Railway guilty of deficiency of service by not providing premium services to the complainant, who had purchased premium-type tickets. They had complained about rats and filth and were told that presence of rodents are a normal thing and that the staff gets only three hours to clean the entire train. They had also submitted a written complaint to the ticket-checker about the unhealthy conditions and made several calls to the authorities but got no response.

Both passengers alleged that their health also got affected due to the unhygienic food. In the complaint to the consumer forum, they submitted a copy of their ticket, complaint letter and medical treatment undertaken.

While the Railways denied the allegations stating that they conducted fumigation on a regular basis, they failed to bring any convincing records to justify their claims. The forum was quoted as saying: “At one side, opposite party (railways) stated that the train was properly cleaned as per schedule, all plates and utensils were properly cleaned, and the food was proper. In this respect, they would have submitted pertinent records, but they failed to do so.”

Based on the circumstantial evidence submitted by Sheetal, the forum held the Railways guilty and awarded compensation.