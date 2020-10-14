172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|law-student-who-accused-former-bjp-leader-swami-chinmayanand-of-rape-turns-hostile-5963331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Law student who accused former BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape turns hostile

After appearing in court on the directions of the Allahabad High Court, the law student who had accused BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand of raping her, refused to accept the allegations she had levelled against him last year

Moneycontrol News
File image: Chinmayanand
File image: Chinmayanand

The 23-year-old law student, who had accused former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape last year, reportedly turned hostile in court.

Swami Chinmayanand, 72, was arrested in the rape case last year.

The student retracted her statement during the hearing of the case at a special court in Lucknow on October 13, news agency ANI reported.

Close

After appearing in court on the directions of the Allahabad High Court, the law student refused to accept the allegations she had levelled against the former BJP MP earlier.

An appeal to file a case of false claim and false prosecution against the student under CRPC Section 340 was made by the prosecution after she turned hostile.

The woman, who was enrolled in one of Chinmayanand’s educational institutions in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had accused him of exploiting her sexually for more than a year.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Swami Chinmayanand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.