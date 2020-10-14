Law student who accused former BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape turns hostile

The 23-year-old law student, who had accused former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape last year, reportedly turned hostile in court.

Swami Chinmayanand, 72, was arrested in the rape case last year.

The student retracted her statement during the hearing of the case at a special court in Lucknow on October 13, news agency ANI reported.

After appearing in court on the directions of the Allahabad High Court, the law student refused to accept the allegations she had levelled against the former BJP MP earlier.

An appeal to file a case of false claim and false prosecution against the student under CRPC Section 340 was made by the prosecution after she turned hostile.

The woman, who was enrolled in one of Chinmayanand’s educational institutions in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had accused him of exploiting her sexually for more than a year.