Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Law student 'gangraped' in Ranchi, 12 arrested

According to an FIR lodged by the victim with Kanke police station, the incident happened at around 5.30 pm on November 26 when she was with a male friend at Sangrampur area in the city outskirts, a police statement issued here said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A 25-year-old law student has been allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday.

Some men overpowered the woman's friend and abducted her to a nearby brick kiln, where they took turns to rape her, the complainant said.

The accused have been arrested in subsequent raids led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabh Kumar Jha.

They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, the statement said.

A car, a motorcycle, a pistol, eight mobile phones and the cellphone snatched from the victim have been seized from the possession of the accused, it added.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #FIR #India #Ranchi

