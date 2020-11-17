Law panel of GST council to meet on November 18, discuss measures to curb invoice fraud

The law committee of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council is set to meet on November 18 to discuss increasing invoice frauds, tightening of the registration process and amendments in the GST law.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence arrested 25 people and singled out 1,180 entities for invoice fraud in the last four days and the meeting will discuss similar cases to check how they can be minimised, NDTV reported, citing sources.

As per the report, the fake invoices were used for purposes such as manipulate the system of input tax credit (ITC), evade taxes, cheat banks and launder money using hawala route.

Alarmed by a rise in fake invoice cases, the Centre and states on November 16 began deliberations to streamline the procedure for suspension of GST registration to make it more efficient and faster to check fraudsters.

The Law Committee of the GST Council, comprising senior central and state tax officers, discussed the issue of fake invoice frauds, further tightening of the GST registration process and other legal measures, including necessary amendments required in the GST Act, to curb the menace of fake invoicing, a finance ministry source told PTI.

Also, provisions related to deemed registration under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law may be tightened to prevent misuse of such provisions by fake dealers.

On November 18, the committee would consider the impact of the issuances of fake invoices and strict measures required under the GST law to curb these activities.

It would also deliberate on steps required to plug loopholes in the law which are being exploited by the unscrupulous elements to defraud the exchequer.

Businesses whose owners or promoters do not have a commensurate financial track record, like filing of income tax returns, may also require detailed physical and financial verification by tax officers before the firms can be considered for GST registration.

"The finance ministry is in the process of plugging these gaps in the GST registration process to ensure that only genuine businesses get a GST registration and those who have intent to defraud the system are purged out at the registration stage itself," a source told PTI.

Fake invoices are not only used for evading GST and income tax, but also for inflating the expenses to siphon off money from the companies by unscrupulous owners, transferring the money abroad through hawala and bogus or inflated imports and exports.

They are also used to obtain higher loans from banks, siphon the loan money and thereby defraud banks and other financial creditors.