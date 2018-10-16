App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Law Ministry endorses removal of time limit to report child sexual abuse: Maneka Gandhi

According to Section 473 of the CrPC, a court may take cognisance of an older case if it is in the "interest of justice" or if the "delay has been properly explained".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Law Ministry has endorsed a proposal of the Women and Child Development Ministry to remove the time limit for reporting child sexual abuse, WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi said.

Maneka Gandhi had, on October 3, written to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asking him to remove the time limit for reporting child sexual abuse and allow people to complain even "10-15 years later".

She told reporters that the Law Ministry has agreed to their proposal and endorses removal of time limit for reporting such crimes.

The further course would be soon decided, a senior WCD official said.

related news

Under Section 468 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), any offence, including child abuse, which can lead to a prison term of three years has to be reported within three years of the incident.

According to Section 473 of the CrPC, a court may take cognisance of an older case if it is in the "interest of justice" or if the "delay has been properly explained". However, victims of child sexual abuse often face problems in registering an FIR once they are 18 years of age or more.

In her letter, Maneka Gandhi had urged the Law Minister that people should be allowed to lodge their complaint even "10-15 years later".

"It doesn't matter how much later. If you're going to complain, the avenue is open," she had earlier said.

"We are of the view that cases of child sexual abuse can be reported by the victim at any time and law enforcement agencies would be required to take appropriate actions on the complaint of such victim," she said in the letter.

Many children, the minister said, are unable to report such crimes as the perpetrator in most cases is either a family member, a relative or a closely known person.

"Studies have also shown that the child continues to carry the trauma of sexual abuse till very late in life," Maneka Gandhi wrote to Prasad.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 06:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.