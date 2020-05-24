App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Law Minister urges his Sports counterpart to help train girl who cycled 1,200 km carrying ill dad

"Was moved to see the courage of a young girl from Bihar who pedaled for over 1,000 km on cycle from Gurugram to Darbhanga with her father as pillion," the law minister wrote on Twitter.

PTI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday urged his sports counterpart to support the 15-year-old girl, who cycled 1,200 km carrying her ailing father during the lockdown, with training to help her become a "cyclist of repute".

"Was moved to see the courage of a young girl from Bihar who pedaled for over 1,000 km on cycle from Gurugram to Darbhanga with her father as pillion," the law minister wrote on Twitter.

Prasad also spoke to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, requesting him to help the girl get training.

"Also requested the Sports Minister to give full support to this courageous girl from Bihar -- Jyoti Kumari Paswan -- by way of training & scholarship to develop her as a cyclist of repute, if she is willing," he said.

Impressed with the doggedness with which Jyoti pedaled her way to Bihar from Gurugram, carrying her ailing father, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) will invite her to appear for a trial next month.

First Published on May 24, 2020 08:00 am

