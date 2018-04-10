Law minister meets top officials to decide on action against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica

Information technology (IT) and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday met top officials of the IT ministry to decide on a plan of action against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, following the recently-exposed data breach, reported Mint.

The move comes after Facebook and Cambridge Analytica (CA) submitted responses to the questions sent to them by the IT ministry. The social media network had said that data on as many as 87 million users was improperly shared with British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

"The government has taken serious note of the points made by Facebook and CA and will soon decide on the next line of action," a person aware of the matter told the paper.

In its response to the Indian government, the British firm claimed it did not hold data of Indian users obtained illegally from Facebook, an Economic Times report said on Saturday.

The ministry of information technology had sent queries to CA on March 23, wherein the government had warned of legal action against it, in case there was no response by March 31. The company had sought a week’s extension of the deadline.

Facebook said most of the affected users (more than 70 million) are in the United States, though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the UK. It said the total number of potentially impacted users in India (562,455 people) is 0.6 percent of the global number of potentially affected people.

A Facebook spokesperson said privileged data of users who had downloaded the app called 'thisisyourdigitallife', developed by Aleksandr Kogan, may have been compromised.

There are around 200 million Facebook users in India. Of them, "only 335 people" were directly affected through the installation of the app, while another 562,120 people were "potentially affected" as friends of those users, the spokesperson said.