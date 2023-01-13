 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Law making in legislative domain: SC refuses to entertain plea to declare Law Commission as 'statutory body'

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha noted the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani that the 22nd Law Commission has already been constituted.

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the Law Commission a ”statutory body” and appoint the panel’s chairperson and members.

”It is a settled proposition of law that a writ of mandamus cannot be issued to the Parliament to enact a law. That pertains exclusively to the legislative domain. We decline to entertain the petition,” the bench said.

The top court also noted the submission of the petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay that he would pursue the issue before the law panel. In a reply to the PIL, filed by the Ministry of Law and Justice in December 2021, it was said that there was no proposal under consideration to make the Law Commission a statutory body.

The ministry had submitted that the petition filed by Upadhyay is frivolous and not maintainable as being devoid of merits. The PIL, which made the ministries of home affairs and law and justice as well as the Law Commission of India as parties, said the cause of action arose on August 31, 2018 and is still continuing when the tenure of the 21st Law Commission ended but the Centre has neither extended the tenure of its chairperson and members nor notified the 22nd Law Commission.

”Although on February 19, 2020, the Centre approved the constitution of Twenty-second Law Commission but it has not appointed the chairperson and members till date,” Upadhyay said in the petition filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.