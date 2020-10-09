Law and order situation alarming, terror outfits like Al-Qaeda active in West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on October 9 criticised the West Bengal government over law and order situation in the state. Taking a jibe at the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the governor said terrorist group Al Qaeda has its presence in Bengal and that some members of the terror outfit were recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Bengal police had no idea about it, news agency ANI reported.



Law & order situation in West Bengal is very alarming. We have terror outfits like Al-Qaeda. It's a threat to national security. 6 were arrested & the 3 arrested from elsewhere are also from this area. Police & state agency had no idea about it, it's a very serious matter: WB Gov pic.twitter.com/jRRyISbSiY

"Law and order situation in West Bengal is very alarming. We have the presence of terror outfits like Al-Qaeda in the state. It's a threat to national security,” Dhankhar was quoted by the news agency, adding that six people associated with the terrorist group were arrested from Bengal and the Bengal Police had no idea about it.

In September, the NIA busted Al-Qaeda modules in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala which led to the arrest of nine alleged terrorists.