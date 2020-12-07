PlusFinancial Times
Law And Order Plans In Place For 'Bharat Bandh': Mumbai Cops

"We will take strict action if anyone is found forcing people to shut their establishments. Patrolling and nakabandis will be intensified on Tuesday during the bandh," the DCP said.

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 07:06 PM IST
Representative image

Strict action will be taken against anyone trying to force shops and other establishments to down shutters during Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh' called by various outfits and political parties against the Centre's new farm laws, Mumbai police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner S Chaitanya, the Mumbai police's spokesperson, told PTI all preparations have been made to maintain law and order during the shutdown, including deployment of three State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies in the metropolis.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

"We will take strict action if anyone is found forcing people to shut their establishments. Patrolling and nakabandis will be intensified on Tuesday during the bandh," the DCP said.

The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.
PTI
TAGS: #Bharat Bandh #Current Affairs #farm bill #farm law #Farm law protest #Farmers protest #India #mumbai
first published: Dec 7, 2020 07:06 pm

